Acer’s new ultra-thin laptop weighs less than 900g, and is now available in Malaysia

The Swift 7 emphasises a slim and easy-to-carry form factor. — Picture by SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Acer has just introduced the Swift 7 in Malaysia—powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core series (i5/i7), the wafer-thin laptop is designed for fast-moving professionals on-the-go. This means that the Swift 7 comes with two Gen 2 USB Type-C ports on the side, which both support up to 10Gbps transfer speeds and Gigabit Wi-Fi with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology—expect a better, more consistent Wi-Fi connection.

With an emphasis on a slim and easy-to-carry form factor, Swift 7 has been recognised with the CES 2019 Innovation Award, along with other accolades such as the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award 2019, and Computex d&i Award 2019.

Acer tells us that the Swift 7 is at least 60% smaller than a regular 14″ laptop, with its footprint measuring at 317.9mm by 191.5mm made possible by a fanless design. For those who work on-the-go, the notebook will have a strong battery-life of up to 12 hours.

Slimmest laptop ever?

At 9.95 mm thick, the Swift 7 isn’t quite the thinnest laptop ever—last year’s version is measured in at just 8.98 mm. But the 2019 version has smaller bezels, a smaller footprint, and a lighter weight at just 890 grams.

The Swift 7 also has a 14″ FHD IPS touchscreen that boasts a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio, while its recessed webcam reminds us of Huawei’s Matebook X Pro. Along with that, the laptop has impressively thin bezels—4.27mm at the sides and 4.35mm on top.

You can also unlock the laptop using the fingerprint scanner that supports Windows Hello. The Swift will be available from RM5,699 fo the i5 variant, with the i7 variant going for RM7,599.

Currently, you can get RM500 off along with a special reward if you purchase the Acer Swift 7 at the Predator roadshow in Sunway Pyramid from 26-30 June 2019. The same offer can also be found at selected Acer Concept Stores and partnering superstores.