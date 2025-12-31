KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Two people, including a senior citizen, were injured early Wednesday when the car they were travelling in caught fire following a crash on the northbound lane of the North-South Expressway near Gopeng.

According to The Star, the accident occurred at KM 292.4 and the vehicle was almost completely engulfed in flames by the time fire and rescue personnel arrived.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting deputy director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received a distress call at 5.16am and reached the scene about 14 minutes later.

“The car was about 80 per cent burnt upon our arrival. A 42-year-old man sustained lacerations on his arm, while a 70-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face,” he said.

Both victims received first-aid treatment at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Shazlean added that fire operations were controlled by 5.35am and concluded around 6am.