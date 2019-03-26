‘The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’ goes free for one day

‘The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind’ debuted in 2002 on Windows and the original Xbox. — Picture courtesy of Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26 — Bethesda is celebrating the 25th anniversary of fantasy adventure franchise The Elder Scrolls and beckoning fans over to its Bethesda.net online store with a one-day giveaway of Morrowind on March 25, 2019.

The Elder Scrolls franchise was already eight years old and two games in when The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind released in 2002.

Yet its scope, scale, and relative levels of immersion helped elevate the series and its developer, Bethesda, who went on to create the even more well-received Elder Scrolls games Oblivion (2006) and Skyrim (2011).

Each one takes place in a different region of Tamriel, a continent in fictional sword-and-sorcery world Nirn.

Having won multiple game-of-the-year awards upon release, a free PC edition of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind can be redeemed using the code TES25TH-MORROWIND through the Bethesda.net online storefront, an official blog post advises.

It’s the Game of the Year Edition that is being given away, which includes Morrowind expansions Tribunal and Bloodmoon.

Community restoration efforts OpenMW and Tamriel Rebuilt are among those that overhaul the classic for modern machines.

With other birthday sale discounts also available, the promotion encourages fans to sign up for Bethesda.net, if they haven’t already done so, in advance of the May 2019 release of console and computer game Rage 2 as well as June’s Bethesda showcase at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, where the publisher may reveal more of The Elder Scrolls VI, teased at 2018’s event.

The PC edition of November 2018 release Fallout 76 was Bethesda.net’s first exclusive, and Rage 2 was expected to follow the same pattern. However, in a subsequent March 25 announcement, Bethesda said that Fallout 76, as well as Rage 2 and fellow upcoming releases Doom Eternal and two Wolfenstein releases would all be released through the Steam store. — AFP-Relaxnews