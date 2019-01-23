Apple AirPower release allegedly slated for 2019

Apple’s AirPower may finally hit the market this year. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 23 — While Apple’s wireless charging pad was originally unveiled two years ago with a launch date scheduled for 2018 that never materialised, DigiTimes recently spoke with related suppliers who indicated that AirPower has entered the production phase.

Not only has the AirPower purportedly entered production, but also the suppliers who spoke with DigiTimes said that it will become “available later in 2019.” However, considering that the same site suggested last year that the charging pad would be arriving in March 2018, this rumour should be taken with a grain of salt.

Despite this, other reports have been published throughout the month suggesting the same thing: ChargerLAB also cited Apple supply chain sources claiming that the AirPower production has begun, and a couple weeks earlier, Steve Troughton-Smith said that he continues to hear rumours stating that “they finally fixed it”, referring to the technical difficulties (primarily over-heating issues) that allegedly spurred this extensive release delay.

While all word in relation to the device is still completely absent on the Apple website, it hasn’t been omitted from even the most recent iPhone user guides. Whether or not the pad does come out this year, the continuous rumours suggest that Apple has not completely nixed the project, so it seems likely to make an appearance sometime over the next couple years. — AFP-Relaxnews