SYDNEY, March 15 — Three more members of the Iranian women’s football team have left their asylum in Australia and decided to return home, Canberra said today.

Seven members of Iran’s visiting football delegation competing in the Women’s Asian Cup had sought sanctuary in Australia after they were branded “traitors” at home for refusing to sing the national anthem.

Only three of them will now remain in Australia, after another member of the group had second thoughts earlier in the week.

“Overnight, three members of the Iranian Women’s Football Team made the decision to join the rest of the team on their journey back to Iran,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

“After telling Australian officials they had made this decision the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options,” he said.

The Australian government gave team members the opportunity to seek refuge but players faced “incredibly difficult decisions”, the minister said.

The football drama has unfolded against a backdrop of war in the Middle East unleashed by US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused Iranian authorities of pressuring athletes abroad by threatening relatives or with the seizure of property if they defect or make statements against the Islamic republic.

“The Australian Government has done everything we could to make sure these women were provided with the chance for a safe future in Australia,” Burke said.

“Australians should be proud that it was in our country that these women experienced a nation presenting them with genuine choices and interacted with authorities seeking to help them.”

Iranian state broadcaster IRB said yesterday that three team members — two players and one member of the technical staff — had given up their asylum application and were currently heading to Malaysia.

‘Traitors’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lauded the bravery of the women, vowing they would be welcomed with open arms.

But Iran’s governing football body has accused Australia of kidnapping the players and forcing them to forsake their home nation against their will.

Iranian players fell silent as the national anthem played ahead of a tournament match in Australia, an act seen as a symbol of defiance against the Islamic republic.

A presenter on Iranian state TV branded the players “wartime traitors”, fuelling fears they could face persecution, or worse, if they returned home.

Although the side sang Iran’s anthem — an ode to the glory of the Islamic republic — in later matches, human rights activists warned the damage was done.

Five players, including captain Zahra Ghanbari, slipped away from the team hotel under the cover of darkness to claim asylum in Australia.

Two more team members — a player and a support staffer — claimed asylum before the team flew out of Sydney on Tuesday evening. — AFP