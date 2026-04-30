HORSENS (Denmark), April 30 — Malaysia must scale the Great Wall of China if they hope to advance to the semi-finals of the 2026 Thomas Cup Finals at Forum Horsens.

The national men’s badminton team, the Group B runners-up, have been drawn to meet defending champions China, who topped Group A, in the last eight tomorrow.

The draw has paved the way for Malaysia to try and make amends for their 3-1 defeat by 11-time champions China in the semi-finals of the 2024 edition in Chengdu.

Five-time champions Malaysia began their campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over England, followed by a 4-1 victory over Finland and a 2-3 loss to 2014 edition champions Japan, who topped Group B.

The other quarter-finals will pit Group C runners-up and hosts Denmark against Group D champions Thailand; Japan against Group D runners-up France; and Group C winners Taiwan against Group A runners-up India, who emerged victorious in the 2022 edition.

The 2026 Thomas Cup Finals, which began on April 24, will run until May 3. — Bernama