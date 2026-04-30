KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall today said all of its 10,000 CCTV cameras have been upgraded with high resolution facial recognition technology that could help authorities monitor, identify law breakers and respond swiftly.

The upgrade, announced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh and DBKL Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud here, is part of a large-scale roll out of an integrated system that would connect monitoring, enforcement and city management capabilities.

“This is part of efforts to make the city safer,” Yeoh said at a press conference to unveil the system.

“If you think about doing crime in KL, don’t.”

Also present was Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, CP Datuk Fadil Marsus.

MORE TO COME