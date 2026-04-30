KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A man was found dead in a fire that destroyed five single-storey terrace houses along Jalan E5/11, Taman Ehsan Kepong, in Kepong, in the early hours of Thursday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call at 2.31am, with the first engine from Selayang Fire and Rescue Station arriving at the scene about 19 minutes later, according to Astro Awani.

“The fire involved five Class A houses, each measuring 20 by 60 feet, with estimated destruction ranging between 20 per cent and 100 per cent. The fire was brought under control at 3.42am.

“At 4.29am, a male victim aged 53 was found burnt on a bed inside one of the bedrooms. He was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Ahmad Mukhlis said two vehicles — a Hyundai Getz and a Hyundai XG 250 — were also completely destroyed in the blaze.

He said one house was completely destroyed, two others were 80 per cent damaged, while the remaining two sustained about 20 per cent damage each.

He added that the firefighting operation involved personnel from Selayang Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by Rawang, Jinjang and Manjalara stations, with a total of 27 firefighters and several vehicles including Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), Water Tanker (WT), Compact Fire Rescue Tender (CFRT) and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS).

“The fire was fully extinguished at 7.15am and overhaul work is still being carried out to ensure there are no remaining fire sources that could reignite the blaze.

“The victim’s body has been handed over to police for further action. The cause of the fire and total losses are still under investigation,” he said.