HORSENS (Denmark), April 30 — National men’s badminton squad players have been urged to make full use of their rest day to focus on breaking down China’s formidable challenge in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Thomas Cup here tomorrow.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) secretary-general Kenny Goh said all players entrusted with carrying the nation’s challenge at the Forum Horsens must play their respective roles to spring an upset against the defending champions.

“The singles and doubles players all must play their part.

“Today is also a rest day, so I hope the players can take this opportunity to plan their strategy against China,” he said when met after the knockout stage draw ceremony of the 2026 Thomas Cup here today.

Kenny also remained optimistic that Malaysia had a chance of advancing if the players displayed a strong fighting spirit against the 11-time champions.

On paper, China hold the advantage in the singles department, boasting world number one Shi Yu Qi, Li Shi Feng (world number eight), Weng Hong Yang (15th) and Lu Guang Zu (23rd).

However, Yu Qi’s status remains uncertain after he missed two Group A matches against Canada and 2022 champions India, reportedly due to illness.

Malaysia are expected to field their top players led by world number 25 Leong Jun Hao, followed by Justin Hoh (44th), while professional shuttler and former All England champion Lee Zii Jia (82nd) could be the team’s trump card if the tie is level at 2-2, following his impressive performances here.

Zii Jia has not disappointed, winning all his matches, including a shock victory over world number 20 Koki Watanabe 21-13, 21-19, despite Malaysia’s 2-3 loss to Japan in their final Group B tie yesterday.

Malaysia must also capitalise on their doubles strength to steal crucial points against China, namely through the 2022 world champions and world number two pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik; Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (sixth); as well as professional duo Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (seventh).

China, meanwhile, will rely on world number five pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi (11th) and He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu (99th).

Malaysia advanced to the quarter-finals as Group B runners-up, while China qualified as Group A champions.

The draw also presents Malaysia with an opportunity to avenge their 1-3 defeat to China in the semi-finals of the 2024 edition held in Chengdu.

Five-time champions Malaysia began their campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over England, followed by a 4-1 victory against Finland before falling 2-3 to Japan.

The 2026 Thomas Cup, which began on April 24, runs until May 3. — Bernama