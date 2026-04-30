KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has objected to the Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 scheduled to be held in the capital, citing concerns it could harm moral standards and social norms.

Jawi director Hanifuddin Roslan said the department regretted the organisation of the event and urged the organisers to review its concept, taking into account the sensitivities of Malaysia’s multi-racial, multi-religious and multicultural society.

“Jawi calls on all parties to ensure that entertainment programmes do not contain elements that could affect the sanctity of religion and public morals, to prevent greater harm,” he said in a statement today.

He also referred to Bayan Linnas (religious advisory) Series 351 titled “Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026: Entertainment Has Limits, Organisers Bear Responsibility and Immoral Concerts Must Be Stopped”, issued by the Federal Territories Mufti Department, which states that Islam does not reject entertainment outright but requires it to comply with syariah guidelines.

He said Jawi will continue organising religious programmes, including lectures, talks, forums, tausiyah (religious reminder) sessions, social media campaigns and Friday sermons, to remind Muslims to adhere to Allah SWT’s commands and avoid activities deemed immoral.

He added that Jawi will hold simultaneous Yasin recitations and special prayers after Maghrib tonight across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to pray for the well-being and harmony of residents in the Federal Territories and Malaysians nationwide.

Earlier it was reported that the Labour Day celebration together with the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, scheduled from April 30 to May 2 in Bukit Bintang, is an annual tourism event organised in a structured manner under strict monitoring. — Bernama