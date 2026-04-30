NEW YORK, April 3000 — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Wednesday he encourages ‌Britain’s King Charles to return the Koh-i-Noor ​Diamond, with his comments coming during the British monarch’s ongoing US visit.

“If I were to speak to ‌the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him ​to return the Koh-i-Noor Diamond,” Mamdani, who is Indian American, said when asked at a press conference hours before a ceremony that commemorated victims of the ​deadly September 11, 2001, attacks.

Later in the day, the king spoke with Mamdani at the ceremony. Buckingham Palace declined to comment. Mamdani’s office did not respond to a request to comment on whether Mamdani brought up the issue with ‌the king.

India has previously repeatedly demanded that Britain return the 105-carat ⁠diamond.

Britain’s then colonial governor-general of ⁠India arranged for the huge diamond to ⁠be presented to Queen Victoria ⁠in 1850 after ⁠the East India Company had annexed the region of Punjab in 1849 and taken the diamond from a deposed Indian leader.

Charles ⁠on Wednesday commemorated victims of the September 11, 2001, attack on New York City, laying a floral bouquet at the memorial where the World Trade Center’s twin towers once stood.

India received independence from British rule in 1947. The British colonisation of India and ⁠widespread atrocities committed against Indians during that period remain sensitive issues in the country.

India has previously said the diamond was ⁠a “valued piece of art with strong roots in our nation’s history.” The ⁠diamond’s possession ⁠by the British is seen by many Indians as a symbol ​of colonial atrocities during British rule.

The diamond ​has been previously owned by ‌India’s Mughal emperors, shahs of Iran, emirs of ​Afghanistan, and Sikh maharajas, according ​to the Historic Royal Palaces charity. — AFP