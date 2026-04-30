LONDON, April 30 — Scott Parker has left his position ‌as coach of Burnley ​by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Thursday after ‌their relegation to the second-tier was confirmed ​last week.

Burnley’s relegation was confirmed when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Turf Moor ​last week, their 22nd loss of the season.

They sit 19th in the standings with 20 points from 34 games, joining bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers ‌in the Championship next season.

“Following confirmation of ⁠the club’s relegation ⁠from the Premier League last ⁠week, Parker and the ⁠Board ⁠held discussions and mutually agreed that his time at Turf Moor would conclude,” ⁠the club said in a statement.

“During his tenure at Turf Moor, Parker guided the Clarets to a record-breaking season in the 2024-25 campaign, securing Burnley promotion from ⁠the Championship to the Premier League, with a 31-match unbeaten run, keeping a ⁠remarkable 30 clean sheets.”

Burnley said Mike Jackson and ⁠existing ⁠backroom staff would take interim charge for ​the remainder of the ​season while they hunt ‌for a new head ​coach. — Reuters