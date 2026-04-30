KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Datuk Mubarak Dohak has been ordered to immediately vacate the official residence at Balai Luak Undang Sungei Ujong, where he has stayed for more than three decades.

A notice dated April 29 issued by the Negeri Sembilan State Secretary’s Office (SUK) began circulating on Thursday, according a report published by Sinar Harian today.

The letter, signed by Management Services Division secretary Akmal Farid Rizal Noordin, stated that the directive follows a Special Sitting of the Council of Justice and Custom (Dewan Keadilan dan Undang, DKU) held on April 17.

“In view of this, you are instructed to vacate the official residence and Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong with immediate effect. All state government assets registered at the premises must be kept in good condition for future inspection,” it said.

However, state secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim declined to confirm the eviction order when contacted.

Sources said state staff serving at the premises have also been instructed to be reassigned.

A check at the location showed no sign of eviction activity, and Mubarak is understood to still be residing there.

Previously, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said Mubarak’s actions in signing and reading out a declaration purportedly removing the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, could not be recognised.

He said Mubarak no longer had authority or function as Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, adding that the move was not in line with Articles 10 to 12 of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution.

The dispute over the Sungei Ujong adat institution surfaced after Waris Luak Sungei Ujong issued a statement on March 18 announcing Mubarak’s removal as Datuk Klana Petra Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, alleging breaches of religious and customary law.

The statement was issued by Tua Lembaga Waris di-Darat, Datuk Andulika Mandalika Zainol Ariffin Ibrahim, following consent from senior customary representatives.

However, the Sungei Ujong Adat Lembaga Datuk-Datuk later issued a counter statement on April 18 declaring unanimous support for Mubarak.

It said the March 18 declaration was invalid under adat rules, as Zainol Ariffin had already been removed from his position in November 2024.

The group stressed that any appointment or removal of an Undang must follow customary procedures in line with the Negeri Sembilan Constitution (1959), Clause 14 (1) and (3).

It also urged external parties not to interfere in Sungei Ujong adat affairs.