KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government strongly condemns the interception of vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0 mission by Israeli forces in international waters en route to Gaza.

Fahmi said he has received a detailed briefing from Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, Director‑General of the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC), on the incident involving 22 vessels.

“As of 7pm yesterday, the SNCC Director‑General confirmed that contact had been re‑established with one of the 22 vessels. The ship, named TamTam, had lost communication for more than 10 hours after its equipment and engines were sabotaged. However, the remaining 21 vessels have yet to be reached,” he said in a Facebook post.

Fahmi noted that the incident also involved 10 Malaysian citizens.

“The government strongly condemns this blatant violation by the Zionist regime in international waters, particularly as the incident involves 10 Malaysians,” he said.

He added that the Communications Ministry would continue monitoring media coverage to ensure information disseminated is accurate and verified.

“The public is urged to rely on official sources — specifically SNCC, government agencies and mainstream media — to avoid confusion and the spread of false reports,” he said.