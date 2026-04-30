KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A military personnel has been charged in the magistrates’ court here over a fatal road crash on the Maju Expressway (MEX) involving a Bangladeshi gaming content creator earlier this month.

Jad Faid Arhan, 31, is accused of causing the death of Muzahid Millad, 22, a popular online gamer known as “Advance Gaming”, at kilometre 1.9 of the highway along the Salak Selatan to Jalan Tun Razak stretch on April 23.

According to the New Straits Times, the accused appeared calm in court when the charge was read out before magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim. He nodded and confirmed he understood the charge.

He was dressed in a red collared T-shirt and dark blue jeans, and was handcuffed in the dock. The court also instructed him to remove his face mask before proceedings began.

Meanwhile, Free Malaysia Today reported that the charge carries the death penalty upon conviction. If the death sentence is not imposed, he faces imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with whipping.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at about 5.30am.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan set July 21 for mention. No bail was offered.