HORSENS, April 30 — Malaysian top shuttler Lee Zii Jia maintained his 100 per cent record at the BWF Thomas Cup Finals on Tuesday, but his victory was a mere consolation as the national team fell 3-2 to Japan in their final group-stage tie.

Lee defeated Koki Watanabe 21-13, 21-19, in a match that was effectively a dead rubber. Japan had already secured the tie and top spot in Group B by establishing a 3-1 lead.

With the pressure off, the 28-year-old Malaysian showcased his class, cruising past Watanabe in a match that lasted just 41 minutes, according to the Olympic Games.

The win marks his first career victory over the Japanese opponent and ensures he has yet to drop a single game in this year's world men’s team championships.

Malaysia's campaign against the formidable Japanese side began on a shaky note when Leong Jun Hao lost the opening singles match to Kodai Naraoka.

However, top doubles pair Aaron Chia and Tee Kai Wun quickly levelled the score, delivering a crucial point for Malaysia.

Japan then regained the lead through second singles player Yushi Tanaka.

The victory for Japan was sealed when their second doubles pair, Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami, delivered a clinical performance to defeat Nur Izzuddin and Wooi Yik Soh, giving Japan its decisive third point.

Despite the overall defeat, Malaysia will advance to the quarter-finals as runners-up of Group B.