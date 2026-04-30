PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has stressed that health screening services, including blood collection offered by community pharmacies, may only be carried out at registered and licensed premises in line with existing laws.

In a statement today, the MOH said blood collection, or phlebotomy, is a clinical procedure that must be carried out in line with strict safety standards and proper risk management.

It said under Section 2 of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 [Act 586], any premises offering health screening services, including blood collection, must be registered and licensed under the Act.

“Therefore, under the current legal framework, any premises carrying out blood collection is considered to be providing healthcare services and must be registered and licensed under Act 586.

“Providing this service without registration or a valid licence under Act 586 is an offence punishable by a fine of up to RM500,000, a jail term of up to six years, or both,” the statement said.

The MOH recognises the role of community pharmacies in healthcare delivery, but said safety, quality and accountability must always come first.

The ministry said it will strengthen enforcement to ensure all healthcare services are provided only at licensed facilities, protecting patient safety and helping community pharmacies avoid legal and reputational risks. — Bernama