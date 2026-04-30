PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — All 14 assemblymen from Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) in Negeri Sembilan have agreed to continue supporting the state Unity Government to ensure political stability, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said the decision was reached following a discussion session held with all the representatives involved today.

“The move taken by all the assemblymen was initially driven by good intentions to ensure that the royal institution and customs in Negeri Sembilan continue to be respected and upheld by all, especially Umno and BN representatives,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this after officiating and witnessing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony between MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd and its strategic partners.

He said the party at the national level respects the views of the assemblymen, but all of them have ultimately agreed to continue supporting the Unity Government in Negeri Sembilan to avoid any disruption, in the interest of the people.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said that as the country is currently facing global economic challenges, all parties must remain united in supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to ensure political stability.

“What the Prime Minister aspires to achieve is political stability so that we can collectively face what is described as this global crisis, for the benefit of the people as a whole,” he said.

When asked whether the move by the assemblymen was aimed at replacing the Menteri Besar, Ahmad Zahid said any disputes should be resolved through discussions.

“BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have an 18-point agreement. One of its key elements is that if there are any disputes or issues, we must return to the negotiating table to reach a resolution,” he said. — Bernama