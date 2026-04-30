SHAH ALAM, April 30 — Police are tracking down individuals believed to be involved in a case of disturbing the peace by setting off fireworks in Setia Alam here past midnight, which recently went viral on social media.

Shah Alam district police chief Ramsay Embol said that in the incident, it is believed that the fireworks released 50 to 100 loud explosions in succession for a wedding photography session in the public parking area of the Setia Alam Community Trail here.

“In the viral recording, the incident shows that it occurred on April 26 at 1.05 am, and the fireworks were set off in three consecutive series. The incident recurred on April 27 at around 2.11 am.

“A police report was received on April 29 at 8.26 am after the video went viral on social media and attracted public attention,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ramsay said that any party with information regarding the case can contact the investigating officer, Insp Siti Mahanira Mahat at 0192522905 to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 13 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 7 of the Explosives Act 1957.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing a group of individuals in a parking lot, believed to be in a wedding photography session, setting off fireworks near an apartment in Setia Alam. — Bernama