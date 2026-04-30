GEORGE TOWN, April 30 — An 800-metre stretch of Jalan Persiaran Pantai Sinaran here was today renamed in honour of the late Tan Sri Chin Fung Kee, Penang’s visionary engineer who played a pivotal role in the construction of the first Penang Bridge.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated the renaming ceremony along the seafront road, said the state executive council approved the renaming on February 25.

“This is a symbol of the highest respect to the late Tan Sri Chin Fung Kee for his extraordinary contributions towards Penang’s development and the nation’s academic development,” he said.

He said Chin’s contributions included the design of the first Penang Bridge, foundation works for Komtar, and his direct involvement in the establishment and development of the Faculty of Engineering at Universiti Malaya.

“Globally, his expertise was recognised through Chin’s Method, which revolutionised the piling industry and pioneered innovations in natural rubber bearings for seismic resistance, now used worldwide,” he said in his speech today.

He added that Chin’s legacy in technical innovation and leadership in professional bodies such as the Institution of Engineers Malaysia continues to inspire the engineering community today.

“Chin was also globally recognised, including being appointed an honorary fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers in the United Kingdom and Malaysia,” he said.

He hoped the recognition afforded to Chin will inspire future generations.