A mud flood in TTDI following heavy rain has triggered a stop-work order and probe over a hillside landscaping project linked to a proposed Bukit Kiara arboretum affecting about 300 homes.

Residents say soil movement and drainage issues after rapid tree clearing contributed to a retaining wall collapse, raising fears of further flooding in the area, which has a high senior population.

Authorities, including the Public Works Department, are conducting technical investigations while residents urge tighter oversight and proper procedures before works continue.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A mud flood in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) following heavy rain has raised concerns over a hillside development linked to a landscape project within the Bukit Kiara area.

The incident has prompted a stop-work order and an official probe.

The project is linked to plans for an arboretum within the broader Bukit Kiara green area, located directly opposite the Jalan Abang Haji Openg housing area and affecting about 300 homes.

What is the project about?

The site is located within TTDI, on land bordering Bukit Kiara.

The wider Bukit Kiara Federal Park (Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara), also known as Kiara Park, has long been designated for recreational and conservation use, with earlier plans including an arboretum — a curated space for the conservation and study of trees.

Environmental advocate Tan Sri Salleh Mohd Nor, who has been involved in preservation efforts for Bukit Kiara, previously said the area was intended to be developed into a public park with Malaysia’s first arboretum for education and public access.

The idea was first mooted in the 1980s, although it did not materialise. Parts of the area were later developed into what is now the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

In the current plan, the affected site near the Jalan Abang Haji Openg housing area is expected to house around 1,000 tree species as part of the arboretum project.

Why has the project halted?

Former TTDI Residents Association chairman Abdul Jabar Junid said intense rainfall over the past year and this year contributed to flooding in the area.

He said the situation escalated when a retaining wall collapsed on April 18 following soil movement and water runoff from the site.

“Residents were previously told trees would be cleared in stages, but we noticed hoarding went up and suddenly all the trees were gone,” he said when met in TTDI.

He added that residents had raised concerns earlier, warning that uncontrolled clearing could lead to soil instability.

Although a stop-work order has since been issued, residents remain worried about whether further rainfall could trigger another incident.

“There is no guarantee that if heavy rain comes again, water will not enter houses. Many residents here are senior citizens, and I am very concerned about their well-being,” he said.

Residents’ concerns

Residents are now urging relevant authorities, including the National Landscape Department, Public Works Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall, to ensure the project is carried out safely.

A resident who requested anonymity said they were not opposed to the project but stressed that proper procedures must be followed.

“Right now, mitigation work is only being done after the retaining wall collapsed. This is something that should have been considered before tree clearing began,” the resident said.

The resident added that rapid tree clearing may have contributed to soil movement, while runoff from the hillside ended up at a retention pond near the retaining structure.

“There must be a better solution,” they said.

Other residents have also questioned why the site was chosen for the project, following resistance during a previous townhall session over plans involving tree clearing.

The National Landscape Department is an agency under the Housing and Local Government Ministry responsible for federal park development and landscape planning.

The ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment.

What comes next

The Public Works Department has been instructed to carry out a detailed technical investigation into the collapsed retaining wall.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the department will also assess structural integrity in the surrounding area and recommend mitigation measures.

Preliminary findings indicate that heavy rainfall caused water runoff from the hillside, which overwhelmed drainage capacity and contributed to the collapse of an earth bund and retaining structure.

The investigation will also examine drainage limitations in downstream areas, including obstructions linked to utilities, which may have worsened water flow and pressure.

Authorities are expected to propose further mitigation measures following the technical assessment.