KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Umno has expressed support for Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan who have withdrawn confidence in the menteri besar, while urging continued backing for the unity government to preserve stability in the state.

In a statement posted on Facebook last night, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party’s political bureau had deliberated on recent developments involving the state’s royal institution and adat, which it described as having sparked significant controversy and misunderstandings among unity government component parties.

He said Umno remained committed to upholding the Malay Rulers institution as a pillar of national sovereignty, in line with its constitution.

The party had also received a detailed briefing from the Negeri Sembilan Umno leadership regarding the actions of BN assemblymen, who are said to have lost confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

According to Asyraf, the loss of confidence stemmed from concerns over actions perceived as sidelining the state’s adat institutions and constitutional framework.

“Umno respects the stance of BN assemblymen who have lost confidence in the menteri besar, but will continue to support the unity government in Negeri Sembilan to ensure stability and the well-being of the people,” he said.

He added that Umno is calling for an urgent meeting between its political bureau and that of Pakatan Harapan to address issues involving differing party principles.

The proposed meeting, he said, is in line with Clause 5(c) of the unity government memorandum of understanding, which requires disputes over policy matters to be resolved through a consultative council.