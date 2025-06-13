KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — National mixed doubles player Toh Ee Wei said she is finding her rhythm again with partner Chen Tang Jie after they were reunited in April.

However, she said there is still a lot of work to be done before she and Tang Jie could restore their performance to its previous peak.

“At the Singapore Open, we didn’t perform well. But we tried to get our focus back at the Indonesia Open, and we entered the semi-final.

“I think we are slowly regaining our form. There is more to improve and we need to keep training hard,” she said when met at a training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here today.

In March, the Badminton Association of Malaysia announced that the world number four pair would be split to allow the coach to try new combinations following tension in their partnership.

However, Tang Jie and Ee Wei were reunited at the recent Sudirman Cup and helped Malaysia reach the quarter-finals. — Bernama