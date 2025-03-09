BARCELONA, March 9 — Nine-man Alaves dealt Villarreal’s top four ambitions a blow with a battling 1-0 victory on Saturday in La Liga.

The hosts snatched victory through Manu Sanchez’s early goal, but had to battle in the second half after goalkeeper Antonio Sivera was dismissed before the hour mark for a handball outside of his area.

The stopper was also hurt as he challenged Ayoze Perez in the incident, crashing his head into the forward’s knee, and taken to hospital for analysis after being sent off.

Villarreal, fifth and trailing Athletic Bilbao in fourth by four points, took 24 shots but only managed to get two of those on target.

Alaves survived 15 minutes of stoppage time in torrential rain to secure a vital win in their bid to avoid relegation, despite suffering a second red card.

Antonio Blanco was dismissed in the 94th minute for apparent dissent, but his team claimed the three points and are 18th, one point from safety.

Alaves had gone 14 league games without a clean sheet and this was their first win in seven.

Valencia piled more misery on bottom of the table Valladolid with a 2-1 victory which took them 16th, a point above the relegation zone. Earlier Celta Vigo beat Leganes, 17th, 2-1.

La Liga leaders Barcelona’s game against Osasuna was called off after the Catalan club’s first team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia died in the afternoon.

On Sunday champions Real Madrid, third, host Rayo Vallecano while second-place Atletico Madrid visit Getafe. — AFP