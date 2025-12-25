LONDON, Dec 25 — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has urged his players to “step up” in the absence of “impossible to replace” skipper Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international suffered a soft tissue injury sustained in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Aston Villa and, although Amorim believes the midfielder will be back soon, he is acutely aware of the need to fill the gap in United’s attack.

Fernandes, who has started every Premier League match this season, is the English top-flight’s most creative player, creating 51 chances and while he is sidelined, United will also be without Kobbie Mainoo for Friday’s clash at home to Newcastle.

“It is impossible to replace Bruno but I said that this morning to the team,” Amorim told a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We need to take the good thing — if there is a good thing on that — that a lot of people need to step up and understand we cannot rely on one player for everything.

“Sometimes we rely on Bruno for organisation and the creation. We have lost Bruno on set-pieces, Bryan (Mbeumo) and Amad (Diallo) on set-pieces, so this is massive for the team.

“But it is an opportunity for other players to step up and show the leadership that we need in the team.”

The Portuguese boss, asked what United would miss most when deprived of Fernandes’s leadership qualities, replied: “Everything.

“He understands every position on the field, he pays attention to every detail; every set-piece when you have a substitution he is always the guy telling the other guys where they should be.

“But that is a very good opportunity for guys like Licha (Lisandro Martinez), Luke Shaw, all these guys. We need to step up to have more leaders in the group because this can happen to Bruno.

“It is not usual but this can happen, so it is a big opportunity for the other guys.

“We have other players we need to maybe try to see different ways of playing. I think Jack Fletcher did a very good job (when he came on against Villa) and that is why when we have this opportunity we have to give space to Jack and the other ones.

“We will find solutions to play.”

United are currently seventh in the table, three points adrift of the Champions League places.

After Newcastle, United face basement club Wolves, Leeds, Burnley and Brighton. They will look to pile up the points ahead of what are sure to be sterner challenges in back-to-back games against title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal.

United have won just two of their last eight league fixtures but Amorim said: “I am confident we can win any game.

“Of course we have some problems, but even without many players in this moment in time I believe in the team and I believe we can win any game.

“Of course it is more difficult but I trust in my players and if we are really focused, we can win.” — AFP