AUCKLAND, Jan 11 — Gael Monfils became the oldest singles champion in ATP Tour history when the 38-year-old Frenchman swept to victory in the final of the Auckland Classic on Saturday.

Monfils outclassed Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-4, to eclipse Swiss great Roger Federer in the record books, a day before the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Monfils powered to a 13th career title and became the oldest player to win an ATP final since the Tour launched in 1990.

Federer was two months younger when he won the Swiss Indoors in 2019.

The flamboyant Monfils roared and flexed to the crowd after clinching victory.

He said he was proud to win at an age when others have usually hung up the racquet.

“Age is a number but I keep working,” he said.

“I keep believing that I can play high quality tennis and I’ve been showing it this week so I’m very happy.”

Monfils won his first ATP Tour title in 2005.

“It was 20 years ago, I still have the passion to play tennis, I still feel like I strike a very good ball so hopefully many more to come.”

In hot conditions, the Frenchman defied his age to play with greater athleticism than Bergs, who was contesting his first final.

Bergs dropped his serve early in both sets and lacked the firepower to break back against Monfils’s clinical serve and varied groundstrokes.

Monfils will rise 11 places to 41st in the world after his victory, taking the momentum into Melbourne, where he faces fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Australian Open. — AFP





