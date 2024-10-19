KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik crashed out in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Denmark Open in Odense last night.

The world number four Malaysians were stunned 20-22, 15-21 by China’s world number 21 Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi in the Super 750 event at the Jyske Bank Arena.

This is Aaron-Wooi Yik’s first defeat to Bo Yang-Liu Yi, having beaten them in the Malaysia Masters and Arctic Open this year.

In the semi-finals, Bo Yang-Liu Yi will meet compatriots Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, who downed Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-15, 18-21, 21-12 in another quarter-final tie.

Women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah are the only Malaysian representatives left in the Denmark Open. — Bernama