SUNDERLAND, Feb 12 — Arne Slot praised Mohamed Salah after the “unbelievable” Egypt star equalled Liverpool’s record for assists in the Premier League by setting up Virgil van Dijk’s winner in yesterday’s 1-0 victory at Sunderland.

Slot’s willingness to highlight Salah’s perfectly weighted corner that Van Dijk headed home in the 61st minute signalled the continued rehabilitation of his relationship with the forward.

Salah claimed the club had “thrown him under the bus” and made it clear he was not on good terms with Slot after he was dropped for several games amid a sustained dip in form earlier this season.

The outburst prompted speculation that Salah could be sold, but he quickly cleared the air with Slot to get back in the Dutchman’s line-up.

Salah’s latest assist in his glittering Liverpool career took him to 92 — level with Anfield icon Steven Gerrard.

“He has so many records for this club, but to have this one combined with such a great player. Both were unbelievable players for this club,” Slot said.

“Unfortunately for Steven, I expect Mo to go above him. I don’t expect, but I hope he goes above him.”

Liverpool’s second win in their last eight league games ended Sunderland’s unbeaten home record in the top flight this season.

It lifted Slot’s sixth-placed team to within two points of fifth-placed Chelsea and three of fourth-placed Manchester United.

“Very important. I think we dug deep, after only two days of rest. Then going to a difficult away game. We showed again how well we can play on the ball,” Slot said.

“The character we have shown throughout the whole game was very good and that is why we leave this place with a 1-0 win.

“Second half, we had so many good moments and so many moments where we had quality players in promising positions.

“The overall performance in terms of work rate was really good.”

There was less good news for Slot on the injury front after Japan midfielder Wataru Endo was stretchered off in the first half.

Endo was deputising for injured right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong while Dominik Szoboszlai serves a suspension.

“We don’t expect a positive outcome. Like I said, we have to wait and see. We expect not to have him for quite a long time,” Slot said of Endo’s injury.

“That is not the first time with our right full-backs. We have accepted this every time. We have to find solutions to keep performing well.” — AFP