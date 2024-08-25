KUCHING, Aug 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded the outstanding performance displayed by all athletes competing in the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

He commended the high fighting spirit exhibited by every athlete, which led to the breaking of several national and Sukma records during this year’s Sukma.

Anwar noted that beyond striving for victory in the competitions, the athletes maintained a strong sense of unity and forged close relationships with fellow athletes from other contingents.

“This remarkable sportsmanship and unity are what we aim to nurture. Sometimes, we hear of intense rivalries in sports between states, departments, regions, schools and universities.

“This spirit must be preserved, and it embodies the essence of ‘ihsan’ (compassion) in MADANI. Congratulations to the people of Sarawak and all contingents for demonstrating such a high level of unity,” he said during the closing ceremony of Sukma 2024 at the Stadium Perpaduan here last night.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, Sarawak Minister of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In addition, the Prime Minister congratulated Sarawak for emerging as the overall champions of Sukma 2024 after winning 76 gold, 55 silver and 70 bronze medals.

He also “challenged” the Sarawak contingent to defend their title at the next edition in Selangor in 2026.

“Let’s see if Sarawak can maintain this performance at Sukma 2026.

“Sarawak are truly impressive, this is the spirit of Segulai Sejalai (Together in Unity). Congratulations also to the Federal Territories for giving a strong challenge, and in the end, Sarawak emerged victorious as the top contingent,” he said.

This was the fourth time Sarawak were crowned overall champions of the Sukma after 1990, 1992 and 1994.

The Federal Territories finished in second place with 75 gold, 65 silver and 72 bronze medals.

The Prime Minister also expressed his congratulations to the state government and all parties involved for the successful organisation of Sukma 2024, which he described as one of the best ever held in Malaysia.

“I extend my highest appreciation to the young athletes for their achievements, as well as to the teachers, coaches, and everyone who worked tirelessly to make the 21st Sukma in Sarawak a success,” he said.

The 21st edition of the Sukma officially began on Aug 17 and concluded tonight. The Games were first introduced in 1986, and Sarawak had previously hosted the biennial national Games in 1990 and 2016. — Bernama