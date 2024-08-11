KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The wellbeing of national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang following his disqualification incident during the first round Heat 1 of the men’s keirin event in the 2024 Paris Olympic yesterday would be the priority, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She called on all to be kind to Mohd Azizulhasni and his family during this difficult time and recognised the many sacrifices they make over the years to let Mohd Azizulhasni, known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ train and compete abroad.

“For the parents who were watching the race with their children and having to deal with many questions "What happened? And Why?", please take time to explain it to them. It's not going to be easy but you must help them process it even as you struggle to accept it yourself. In sports, the rules will bind you.

“Be kind with your words. Azizul is our Pocket Rocketman, I will always be supportive of your decision to race because you remain one of the finest athletes Malaysia has. Your wellbeing is now my priority for you. We love you,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Hannah also expressed her dismay over the decision to disqualify Mohd Azizulhasni despite an appeal was made by the team.

“I am angry at the decision to disqualify Azizul - please refer to his earlier post. Did the team appeal? Yes but the decision to disqualify him was final,” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in a facebook post also offered words of encouragement to Mohd Azizulhasni.

“Stay strong, Jijoe! We will always remember all the joy you brought for us Malaysian fans over the years during the Olympics, #KitaSemuaTeamMAS #basikal #olimpik #Paris2024 #TZA” he said.

In the meantime, Malaysian squash legend Datuk Nicol Ann David encouraged all Malaysian to come together and show solidarity over the situation faced by Mohd Aziziulhasni.

“If there is someone who is heartbroken today is him (Mohd Azizulhasni), he is in incredible pain and disappointment and we should be here to lend a shoulder and a helping hand. We cannot hurt deeper someone who already is in pain- that’s not what we do when someone is on the ground.

“To all my fellow Malaysians- let’s support and honour our champion who has made our nation proud. Let’s have solidarity and compassion and show the true values us Malaysians have,” she said.

Yesterday, Mohd Azizulhasni was disqualified for an incorrect move behind the pacer during the first round Heat 1 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome.

The reigning silver medalist was supposed to race against Australian Matthew Glaetzer, Rayan Helal of France, Japanese Kaiya Ota, Jeffrey Hoogland from the Netherlands and Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname. — Bernama