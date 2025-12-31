KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Kelantan Red Warriors FC has completed the list of 16 teams set to compete in the 2025-2026 Malaysia Cup after Kedah FA and Armed Forces FC opted not to take part in the prestigious tournament this season.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL), in a statement today, said that Kelantan Red Warriors were selected based on their current standing in the A1 Semi-Pro League, where the club sits seventh among 16 teams.

“Although Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II and Selangor FC II are placed in the top three of the A1 Semi-Pro League, both teams are ineligible to compete in the Malaysia Cup in accordance with regulations that prohibit reserve teams from participating in the same competition as their parent clubs.

“A total of 16 clubs will battle for the 2025-2026 Malaysia Cup title, including three teams from the A1 Semi-Pro League — Kelantan Red Warriors FC, Perak FA and UM-Damansara United,” the statement read.

In the same statement, MFL said the competition will begin from the round of 16, with the current top eight teams in the Super League qualifying automatically as seeded teams.

The seeded teams are defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Kuching City FC, Selangor FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC, Terengganu FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, DPMM FC and Sabah FC.

Meanwhile, the Super League teams placed ninth to 13th — Imigresen FC, Kelantan The Real Warriors FC, Penang FC, Melaka FC and PDRM FC — will be drawn together with the three A1 Semi-Pro League teams to determine their round-of-16 match-ups against the seeded sides.

“According to the initial plan, the Malaysia Cup round of 16 is expected to kick off on Jan 17, 2026, subject to any changes, with the final targeted to be held in May.

“Teams that fail to advance to the quarter-finals will continue their campaign in the 2025-2026 MFL Challenge Cup,” MFL added.

The draw for the 2025-2026 Malaysia Cup is scheduled to take place on Friday. — Bernama