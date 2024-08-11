KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — National track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang admitted that he unintentionally overtook the pacer during the first heat of the men’s keirin event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Saturday.

Azizulhasni, whose participation was cancelled, explained that his action was done following the blocking and continuous pressure from French rider Rayan Helal and the pacer moving at an inappropriate speed of only 40 to 45 kilometres per hour (km/h) and not accelerating out as usual.

As an elite keirin rider, he said they know the pacer’s speed before speeding out in the last lap which usually reaches 50-55km/h.

“While I was struggling with the French rider, I noticed that the pacer had not yet accelerated out, so I was surprised, and tried to back pedal as a way to break but unfortunately did not have time to slow down as desired.

“Based on the racing rules, the rear tire of the racer cannot overtake the pacer before the pacer exits the pursuit line, which is a fine line in the middle of the front stretch (not the starting line),” he said in a post on Facebook today.

He said, earlier he had discussed with the head coach of the national track cycling squad, John Beasley, after he was drawn in the last position before the race that the best plan for him was to continue forward and try to get the front position as early as possible.

Azizulhasni said the plan was made because he visualised some front runner riders (senko) in front of him and if they accelerated early, it would make it difficult for him to move forward at high speed.

If he used the waiting tactic, the two-time Olympic medalist is worried that there may be obstacles and gaps from some of the front riders and because of that he chose the best tactic to increase the chances of winning and making an early move that was done during the opening round in Tokyo 2020.

“With one lap left before the pacer came out, I was already moving forward slowly from behind, this is the same as when I did it at the Asian Championships race in Kuala Lumpur before.

“The plan is to move forward and be on the outside of the first or second rider and after the pacer comes out I will continue to accelerate to grab the position at the front (first),” he said.

However, the former keirin world champion in 2017 said when he passed the third corner and before entering the fourth corner, he was stopped by a squeeze from the home rider who he described as too aggressive

He added that Helal’s actions caused him to almost fall, fortunately he averted the unwanted incident due to his quick reaction and good control.

The Dungun-born rider said Helal again followed closely beside him and tried to give a second squeeze thus making him move forward to avoid his opponent.

Following the cancellation, he said Beasley and team manager Izham Mohammad met the commissioners panel to explain the situation and request a review of the race video and results.

The 36-year-old rider, however, said the panel of commissioners chose to stick with the same decision.

“Is there a situation where a rider commits a clear offence intentionally or unintentionally that violates the racing laws but is not charged or given a chance by the commissar panel? The answer is yes.

“You can refer to the sprint semi-final race between the riders of Great Britain and the Netherlands as well as the quarter-final race between the riders of Great Britain and Japan,” he said.

He said, the incident he experienced in Paris 2024 also reminded him of the keirin race in the Rio 2016 final where the race had to be stopped twice and restarted without a single rider being removed from the race.

“Track cycling race is indeed based on the absolute decision of the commissar panel. Although once upon a time the coach and team could bring arguments and videos to be reviewed, but at a certain point everything was completely changed,” he said.

Even though his challenge ends in Paris 2024, he hopes that all parties give support and prayers to his teammate, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom who shoulders the new responsibility and hope of bringing home the maiden gold medal for the Malaysian contingent on the Olympic stage.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus managed to qualify for the men’s keirin quarter-finals after winning the third heat of the repechage round at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome by recording 10.154 seconds (s). — Bernama