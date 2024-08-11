PARIS, Aug 11 — It’s disheartening! The much anticipated men’s keirin race at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games ended with heartache and disbelief for national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang.

The country’s gold medal hopeful had to pay a hefty price after being disqualified from the race for overtaking the derny (motorbike pacer), before the derny left the track during the first round Heat 1.

And it is the end of his hope for his maiden Olympics gold medal at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome, in his fifth Olympics since Beijing 2008.

National track cycling coach John Beasley said the rule is clear and no room to appeal the case.

“So we tried on every basis like the French rider (Rayan Helal) stepping up and doing ...But you know, like give this a try? The motorbike wasn’t going as fast as it should, it’s still at 45km/h, instead of 50km/h, but still the rule states, you can’t pass the bike.

“Well, we made a mistake, it’s our fault, we can’t take it back and we pay a big price for that. He’s still in shock at the moment, he hasn’t said anything, he is just in disbelief.

“But it has happened, and we just got to move forward and the hardest thing is talk to you guys (media),” Beasley said.

Beasley was also disappointed that such an incident happened during Mohd Azizulhasni’s last Olympics, probably his last race for Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Chef-de-Mission Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin in a statement said, the national contingent’s appeal on Mohd Azizulhasni’s disqualification had been denied.

“The Chief Commissioner and the representative of UCI (International Cycling Union) maintained the decision to disqualify Mohd Azizulhasni due to overtaking the derny that sets the pace in front of the group of riders before the motorcycle exits the race track.

“The Malaysian contingent reluctantly accepts this decision and will give unwavering moral support to him. At the same time, the National Sports Institute (ISN) will also provide support services to Mohd Azizulhasni in facing this difficult situation,” he said.

Mohd Azizulhasni, known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ is the most illustrious cyclist in Malaysia, having won the 2017 keirin world championship, as well as two Olympic medals in keirin — bronze in Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) deputy president Datuk Amarjit Singh said what happened was a technical error, which can only be explained by Mohd Azizulhasni.

“It was clear the bicycle, one length of bicycle had passed through the motorbike before the derny left the track, that is something you cannot do. No rider will want to leave the race this way, and more so Azizul, who has been preparing himself for his final Olympics.

“He was on top shape, I bet you he was a medal contender this time. I was one of the first persons, who came to see him straight away, he was in a state of shock, trying to digest what transpired, I think it will take time for him to actually realise what has happened,” said.

Amarjit, who is also a UCI Management Committee member, said everyone should give time for Mohd Azizulhasni to digest the incident and understand what happened, before he gives an explaination. — Bernama