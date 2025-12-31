GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — Three Chinese nationals were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly trafficking 26kg of drugs two weeks ago.

The accused, Xie Zhouji, 38; Zhang Mea, 32; and Chen Cheng, 36, nodded in understanding after the charges were read before Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charges, all three men are accused of jointly trafficking 26 kg of methamphetamine at the Adorna Gold Complex apartment at 10 pm on December 20.

They are charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Danial Amir Saad did not offer bail.

The court agreed to deny bail and fixed February 25, 2026, for the next mention, pending the chemistry report. — Bernama