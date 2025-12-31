NIBONG TEBAL, Dec 31 — Police have detained two men to assist in the investigation into a fatal attack at a Sungai Bakap restaurant yesterday, in which a group of masked men armed with sharp weapons killed one man and injured two others.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the two men were detained in the state several hours after the incident.

He said the investigation includes pursuing several other suspects and determining the exact motive for the attack.

“The detained men are assisting with the case, which has been classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama today.

Based on preliminary investigations, the victims were attacked by more than 15 masked men wielding sharp weapons.

Azizie said the police are appealing for the public’s cooperation, urging anyone with information about the incident to share it with their nearest police station.

Yesterday, the media reported that a group of armed masked men attacked the victims around 4.30pm, allegedly over a debt issue.

A 59-year-old man died due to severe slash wounds to the head, while the two other men, who were seriously injured, were taken to Sungai Bakap Hospital.

Earlier, several videos circulating on social media showed the injured victims, including one in critical condition, believed to have been hurt in the assault. — Bernama