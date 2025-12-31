SINGAPORE, Dec 31 — Durian sales in Singapore have surged after a bumper harvest of Musang King in Malaysia pushed prices to record lows.

Vendors told The Straits Times they cut prices of the premium variety, also known as Mao Shan Wang, which is prized for its blend of bitter and sweet flavours.

“This is the lowest price since 2018,” said Zen Ho, owner of Durian Empire, who has been selling Musang King for between S$11 and S$24 (RM34 and RM75) per kilogramme since November, compared with the usual S$20 to S$32 range.

He said the drop in Musang King prices has also affected other durian varieties, adding that sales are up about 20 per cent compared with previous years.

The bumper harvest has created an oversupply, leaving vendors with more durians than customers demand.

Durian Empire has rolled out promotions to clear stock, offering five boxes for S$146 compared with about S$54 for a single box in June.

Industry insiders in Malaysia described the glut as a “durian tsunami,” with sellers offering deals that drew large crowds.

Derrick Ooi of 211 House of Durian said supplies began surging three weeks ago. “This is the first time in 10 years we’re experiencing it,” he said.

He added that lower prices lifted business by 30 to 40 per cent compared with previous months.

Arthur Gan, who runs Fresh Durian online, said daily orders have risen to more than 100 since November, up from 60 to 70 previously.

Gan has been selling Musang King for S$47 per 800g since October, down from S$80 to S$94 in mid year.

Vendors expect prices to rise again after early January as supply eases towards the end of the durian season.

“There will still be durians until Chinese New Year but the price will vary,” Ooi said.