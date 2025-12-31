KOTA BHARU, Dec 31 — Five women from two families were each fined RM1,000 after pleading guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to committing affray at the Melor public market here on December 25.

Rozita Ramli, 47, along with her daughter Aleeya Maisara Hasbullah, 19, and daughter-in-law Siti Nor Bakyah Abdullah, 19, as well as Siti Sara Suaini, 30, and her younger sister Siti Mastura Suaini, 28, had been charged under Section 160 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of RM1,000, or both.

A viral video showing a fight at the Melor market last Thursday led to the arrest of 12 individuals. — Bernama