KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — A man died after being electrocuted while carrying out painting work at a house in Kampung Likas in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, this morning.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene after suffering severe burn injuries, including the severing of his wrist, BuletinTV3 reported today.

Lintas Fire and Rescue Station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 10.03am.

A team of 10 firefighters and officers, together with a fire engine and the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, was dispatched to the location.

“The incident involved a male victim who was reported to have been electrocuted while painting a house.

“The victim suffered burns and a severed wrist and was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said in a media statement today.

He added that the body was later handed over to the police for further action.

“Firefighters then carried out a final inspection to ensure there were no other hazards before the operation was fully concluded at 11.10am,” he said.