KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Federal Government has gazetted Feb 1, 2026, as a dual public holiday for Thaipusam Day and Federal Territory Day.

The Peninsular Malaysia Department of Labour announced that Federal Territory Day is a mandatory, non-substitutable holiday for private-sector employers in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, as stipulated under Section 60D(1)(a)(iii) of the Employment Act 1955.

“As the date falls on a Sunday, employers whose weekly rest day is Sunday must grant a replacement holiday on Monday.

“For employers who select Thaipusam Day as one of their six optional holidays under the Act, a replacement holiday must be given on Tuesday, as the two holidays coincide,” said the department in a statement.

Alternatively, with employee consent, an employer may grant a different day as a paid holiday in lieu, in accordance with Subsection 60D(1A).

“Employees who are ordered to work on either public holiday are entitled to holiday pay at the rate specified in Section 60D(3),” the statement read. — Bernama