KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Cabinet ministers have conveyed New Year 2026 greetings, expressing prayers and hopes for the well-being of the people and the future of the country.

All the messages reflect a spirit of togetherness and the resolve of the nation’s leadership to further strengthen the people’s well-being and national unity in facing the challenges of 2026.

Among those sharing messages on social media is Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who stressed the need for more responsible politics that focuses on solving the people’s problems in the interest of national progress.

“I believe Malaysia needs more responsible politics - politics that focuses on problem-solving, not on creating divisions among the people for personal interests. Malaysia must not return to old practices that erode public trust and hinder national progress,” he said today.

He said the government understands the continued cost-of-living pressures faced by most people, as well as the rising operating costs confronting the business community, and will continue to address these challenges through practical policies and effective implementation.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan also highlighted the importance of people’s well-being and human-centred development in conjunction with the New Year 2026.

He described the new year as an opportunity for reflection on the nation’s journey and shared responsibilities, while reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the development of the country’s human capital.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, through his Facebook page, expressed appreciation to farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen, whom he described as the backbone of the nation’s food security.

“Your efforts and sacrifices are the foundation of the nation’s food security,” he said, while reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to continue empowering the agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors through sustained support, innovation and people-oriented policies.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the ministry successfully implemented 762 programmes involving various segments of society nationwide throughout 2025 to bridge social gaps and strengthen national unity.

He said the achievements were anchored on the principles of ‘Understand, Respect and Accept’ as the foundation for preserving harmony in diversity, adding that efforts to build a united nation would continue to be strengthened in line with the implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup described 2025 as a period filled with lessons and experiences that helped build resilience in facing challenges.

“Despite an extraordinarily busy schedule, there are no regrets, knowing that I have given my best in every challenge,” he said.

For Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, the end of 2025 was portrayed as a phase of significant change, marked by setbacks and a resurgence with renewed strength.

“Finally, we have reached the end of 2025. Some leave, some arrive. We fall, but we rise again stronger,” she said.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir conveyed New Year 2026 greetings through a poster shared on Facebook featuring a collage of programmes and activities carried out by the Ministry of Higher Education throughout 2025. — Bernama