KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Pickleball is quickly becoming the favourite new sport for many, thanks to its easy-to-learn, miniature tennis-like concept.

The sport’s appeal lies in its minimal physical strain compared to tennis or badminton, making it suitable for older players, although many younger players are also drawn to the sports due to its increasing popularity.

Its smaller court size also allows more people to play in a given space, and the equipment is light and affordable.

Partly responsible for the conversion of numerous tennis courts in the US and maybe futsal courts soon in Malaysia, pickleball is gaining global traction, and Malaysia is no exception.

So what in the pickle is it anyway?

Pickleball is played using a racket or paddle in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) use to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.

The sport has been around for nearly 60 years, originating on Bainbridge Island, Washington in 1965 and was created by politician and businessman Joel Pritchard, who served in the US Congress and was the 14th Lieutenant Governor of Washington, and his friends Barney McCallum and Bill Bell, who were looking for a fun activity.

They made up the rules as they went along, and while some sources claimed that they named the game after one of the founding members’ dog ‘Pickles’, Pritchard’s wife Joan said, “The name of the game became Pickle Ball after I said it reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.”

The Pritchards said that the dog was named after the sport, not the other way around, and the confusion came about after an interview with a reporter in the early 1970s who decided it would be easier for readers to relate to the dog rather than a pickle boat.

The rules of pickleball are a blend of badminton, tennis and table tennis. It can be played in singles or doubles, with the objective being the first to reach a set number of points wins.

A view of various types of paddles and balls which can be use while playing pickleball. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

What do you need to play pickleball?

Court and equipment: Pickleball is played on a 20x44 feet court with a net 36 inches high at the sidelines and 34 inches at the centre. Players use paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

Pickleball is played on a 20x44 feet court with a net 36 inches high at the sidelines and 34 inches at the centre. Players use paddles and a perforated plastic ball. Serving: The serve is made underhand, with the paddle below the waist, diagonally to the opponent’s service court. The serve must clear the non-volley zone (the kitchen) and land in the correct service court.

The serve is made underhand, with the paddle below the waist, diagonally to the opponent’s service court. The serve must clear the non-volley zone (the kitchen) and land in the correct service court. Scoring: Points are only scored by the serving team. Games are typically played to 11 points, and a team must win by at least 2 points.

Points are only scored by the serving team. Games are typically played to 11 points, and a team must win by at least 2 points. Double-bounce rule : After the serve, each team must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed. This means the serving team must let the return of serve bounce before playing it.

: After the serve, each team must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed. This means the serving team must let the return of serve bounce before playing it. No-volley zone (Kitchen): Players cannot volley the ball (hit it in the air without letting it bounce) while standing in the non-volley zone, which is the 7-foot area on either side of the net.

Players cannot volley the ball (hit it in the air without letting it bounce) while standing in the non-volley zone, which is the 7-foot area on either side of the net. Faults: A fault occurs if the ball is hit out of bounds, does not clear the net, is volleyed from the non-volley zone, or is volleyed before the ball has bounced once on each side.

(From left) Venus Williams, Taylor Chiche, Taylor Chien and Serena Williams pose with pickleball paddles. — Picture via Instagram/thebestpaddle

Why is there a rise in popularity?

Pickleball’s fast-paced nature and lower impact on knees and joints make it ideal for those over 35, making it a popular sport for older players.

It requires hand-eye coordination and provides a total body workout and can be played almost anywhere, as long as you have space.

This has led many high-rise residences to replace unused tennis courts with pickleball courts, which require less maintenance as well.

Pickleball’s surge in popularity is partly due to its endorsement by Hollywood stars, with celebrities like Jamie Foxx, who regularly hosts pickleball tournaments at his home to promote his paddle brand, Best Paddle, as well as Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and the Kardashians, among others.

Other notable players, which include tennis’ legendary couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, as well as siblings Serena and Venus Williams, have drawn attention to the sport.

Cost is another reason the sports is picking up in popularity.

A pickleball paddle costs around RM45, whereas tennis racquets can reach up to RM1,000. Pickleballs are also cheaper, costing around RM3 each, compared to RM20 for a can of three tennis balls.

Apart from that, pickleball could also see the demise of futsal courts once it is more accessible to the masses.

The sport’s accessibility ensures that it appeals to a wide range of people, allowing it to gain a strong foothold in various communities.

The ease of learning also contributes to its popularity, with some arguing that pickleball is favoured by those who find tennis too challenging, leading to an increase in pickleball courts and a decline in tennis courts in some regions.

Pickleball’s accessibility ensures that it appeals to a wide range of people, allowing it to gain a strong foothold in various communities. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

As pickleball continues to expand, it is clear that its popularity stems from its ability to cater to a diverse group of players, offering an enjoyable and engaging sporting experience for all.

Currently, there are professional pickleball players who play in the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) or Major League Pickleball, a team-based league and one of three professional pickleball tours.

Last year, its prize money, distributed across six events, totalled US$5 million (RM29 million). Ninety-six players compete on the tour.

The highest earning player can gross around US$125,000 in prize money from these events, or in the best case scenario, double that.

These professional circuits are set to grow with a PPA Tour Australia already established, and they had their first professional event in New Zealand in March this year.