KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Pickleball is capturing the imagination of Malaysians, with its popularity soaring, particularly among the middle-aged crowd.

This dynamic sport is steadily overtaking tennis and futsal, prompting a surge in dedicated pickleball venues and social clubs across the country.

Malay Mail explored various locations where enthusiasts can enjoy a game of pickleball.

The charm of pickleball lies in its simplicity; setting up a court is relatively easy with just a portable net, paddles, a wiffle ball and a friend.

However, if you’re looking for dedicated facilities, Malaysia offers several excellent options:

Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC)

Home to the Pickle Social Club (PSC), KLGCC features four outdoor and four indoor courts.

PSC, established in 2023, provides a space for regular competitions and social gatherings.

Players play pickleballl at the ESM Pickter Arena, Universiti Malaya August 4, 2024. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ESM Pickters Club

Situated at University Malaya, ESM Pickters Club offers both indoor and outdoor courts, using existing badminton courts for pickleball.

It is also an official member of the Asia Federation of Pickleball and hosts monthly competitions.

Sportizza

Known for its futsal centres, Sportizza has recently adapted three of its six locations — Subang Jaya, Setapak, and Petaling Jaya — for pickleball.

Palm Garden Golf Club

With a newly opened pickleball park, Palm Garden Golf Club offers four outdoor courts.

Rates start at RM30 per hour during off-peak weekdays and go up to RM60 per hour on weekends.

KL City Pickleball

A promising new venue, KL City Pickleball features a terrace court available for booking via Courtsite.

Although some construction is still underway, it promises to be a key location for pickleball enthusiasts.

X-Park Sunway City

Located in Ipoh, X-Park Sunway City has repurposed one of its futsal courts into three pickleball courts in response to growing interest in the sport.

Royal Sungei Ujong Club

This club in Negeri Sembilan offers a dedicated pickleball court.

Miri, Sarawak

At MYY Mall in Miri, the Hornbill Sports arena on Level 3 hosts pickleball sessions, with regular free tryouts available.

Penang

Play! Pickleball in Tanjung Bungah provides a range of group lessons, private classes, and social sessions at an air-conditioned indoor court.

The facility, located at the Prince of Wales Island International School, also offers a Pickleball Passport programme for discounts at local businesses.

Edu City and Daiman Johor Jaya Sports Complex

In Johor, Edu City sports complex features both indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.

Daiman Johor Jaya Sports Complex converts Dewan Daiman for pickleball.