JAKARTA, Jan 24 — National men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters 2024 after defeating Indian ace K. Srikanth 19-21, 21-14, 21-11 at Istora Senayan here today.

Having faced an early exit in the quarterfinals of the India Open, he will now meet young Hong Kong player Angus Ng Ka Long, who defeated Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 21-17, 24-22.

Zii Jia, who displayed increased confidence in today’s match, said that the recent India Open was a positive start compared to the previous year, where he often struggled in first-round matches.

“In the first set, I didn’t understand Srikanth’s game, which has changed a lot. In the second and third sets, I found my rhythm and could read his actual game,” said the former All-England champion after the 54-minute battle.

Apart from aiming to qualify for the Olympics by achieving good results in each tournament, Zii Jia is eager for medals and is determined to deliver consistent performances throughout the year.

Joining him tomorrow is compatriot Leong Jun Hao, who overcame Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in straight sets, 21-17, 21-17. Jun Hao will face Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting next.

In mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie will face South Korean pair Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun after defeating Thai pair Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat 21-15, 21-15. — Bernama

