KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today declared himself as the “captain” of “a new struggle” to build the nation together for all races following his expulsion from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

While noting that he is now an independent lawmaker, Hamzah stressed that he currently commands the support of 19 Bersatu MPs with many other lawmakers from the Perikatan Nasional coalition backing him.

The Larut MP said his position as the Opposition Leader should also ultimately be decided by the MPs.

When asked if he will be forming a new political party, Hamzah said: “I am a free man now. I have extended an open invitiation. If I have all the support, then I would have some other options to look.”

Hamzah, however, did not rule out the possibility of him joining PAS and said he will decide on the matter after consulting his colleagues.

Speculations of Hamzah’s entry into PAS surfaced after he was seen enjoying a meal with the top brass of the Islamist party in Terengganu, shortly after his expulsion yesterday.

The leadership tiff in Bersatu escalated after Hamzah was summoned to a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, which he reportedly skipped to assist his daughter’s university enrolment in Sydney, Australia.

A flurry of expulsions followed yesterday, which included Hamzah, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and several other leaders for allegedly breaching the party constitution.

After a Bersatu Supreme Council’s meeting at his residence today, Muhyiddin claimed he had endured “internal sabotage” in Bersatu for years and defended the expulsions as a crucial move to “save the party”.

Former Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and former Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin were also appointed as new deputy presidents, replacing Hamzah.