IPOH, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced a RM20 million allocation for Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC) in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Anwar said the funding would be in addition to the RM80 million he announced in January for the maintenance and repair of schools.

“The additional funding will be channelled to Chinese primary schools nationwide to support basic facilities and infrastructure needs when required, on top of the RM80 million already approved earlier.

“This is a gesture of respect and appreciation for our Chinese community and our shared responsibility in nation-building,” he said.

Anwar made the announcement during his speech at the Tambun Madani Chinese New Year and Ramadan aid presentation ceremony at SMJK Yuk Choy here.

Last month, Anwar, in his 2026 New Year message, had announced an RM80 million allocation for SJKC to upgrade school facilities.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar reminded students that education is not merely about academic excellence but also about building character, discipline and respect for others.

Touching on the upcoming month of Ramadan, he said fasting in Islam is a compulsory act of worship aimed at developing self-discipline and moral character, noting that similar practices of restraint exist across other faiths.

“Ramadan is meant to shape us into better human beings — with stronger values, discipline and empathy.

“This principle is the same in our Madani nation and in our education system.

“Why do we go to school? Why do we have an education system? To seek knowledge — so that we become intelligent, capable, disciplined, and grounded in good values,” he said.

Anwar stressed that Malaysia’s diversity of race, religion and culture is not meant to divide, but to foster understanding and mutual respect.

He encouraged students to respect one another’s religious practices, including Muslims observing Ramadan and non-Muslims celebrating festive occasions such as Chinese New Year.

“If a non-Muslim Chinese child meets a Muslim, they should wish ‘Selamat Berpuasa’ — that is respect.

“And when Muslims meet their Chinese friends, they should say ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai’ — that is respect too. This is the spirit of one nation,” he said.

He also delivered a firm message against bullying in schools, describing it as a failure of values and education.

“Bullying is not a sign of strength, but cowardice. I urge all students to report such cases and stand up for those who are victimised. Schools must remain safe spaces that nurture kindness, respect and dignity,” he said.

The Tambun MP also reminded students to respect all members of society, regardless of status, including cleaners, security guards and school staff, saying true education is reflected in how one treats others.

“Be excellent in your studies, but more importantly, be good human beings,” he said, calling on students to honour their parents, show gratitude, and contribute positively to society.