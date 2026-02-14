KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said the expulsion of several party leaders was necessary to preserve the party’s stability.

In a statement after chairing a special meeting with the party Supreme Council, Muhyiddin said disciplinary action was not taken arbitrarily, particularly when it involved senior leaders.

“Before disciplinary action was taken, efforts were made to seek common ground and save the party through a series of meetings and discussions with the parties involved.

“However, these efforts were unsuccessful,” he said.

Muhyiddin said certain individuals had continued acts of internal sabotage aimed at dividing the party and derailing its struggle.

“As President and founder of Bersatu, I have a responsibility to ensure that Bersatu remains strong and true to its original cause,” he said.

He added that allowing such actions to continue would damage the party and disappoint loyal members.

Muhyiddin said the disciplinary process was the best option at present to restore unity and strengthen the party ahead of the 16th General Election.