BANGI, Feb 14 — In an Aidilfitri fashion landscape often dominated by mainstream labels, Royal Raya Fashion Week 2026 adopts a different approach by providing a platform for emerging local brands.

The two-day event, organised by The Jay Events & Media Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Avaland Berhad, brings together seven local fashion brands to introduce their respective Raya 2026 collections.

The Jay Events & Media Sdn Bhd managing director Muhammad Shafik Ridzuan Jailani said the initiative serves as a branding and exposure platform for local fashion brands to present their collections in a more structured and professional manner.

“We want them to build the confidence to continue growing and move to a higher level in the industry.

“Perhaps one day, when we ask about their aspirations, some may aim to become like Radzuan Radziwill, Rizman Ruzaini or Alia Bastamam,” he told Bernama after the fashion show here recently.

He said the participating brands were selected after nearly a month of evaluation, which included assessing business development and their readiness to appear on such a platform.

Among the participating brands were SAHL, Sarung East, Noura Exclusive, Lala Mislovy, FEA Rissa and Dr Rose, along with a special makeup session by makeup artist Ezad Ibrahim, who also shared beauty tips.

SAHL founder Marya Merheby described participation in Royal Raya Fashion Week 2026 as an important milestone for her brand, which is now entering its third year of operations.

“This is SAHL’s first time participating in a fashion show of this scale. It provides exposure and valuable experience in understanding how a brand can be presented in a more structured and professional manner,” said Marya who showcased the Letters to Eid collection designed with breastfeeding-friendly features.

She added that such platforms allow smaller brands to assess their strengths and weaknesses while building confidence to grow.

For twin sisters and founders of Sarung East, Saidatul Atiqah Bahtiar and Saidatul Afiqah Bahtiar, participation in the event marked a significant milestone after two years of operating a physical boutique in Bangi.

“This is our first time participating in a fashion show like this. It offers new experience and helps us see how a brand can be showcased in a more professional setting,” said Saidatul Atiqah.

Sarung East presented the Eid Lumière collection featuring four abaya designs made from materials such as cotton, organza and cotton linen, alongside brighter colour choices to appeal to younger customers.

Meanwhile, Lala Mislovy founder Erna Adila Mohd Syahir said participation in Royal Raya Fashion Week 2026 helps enhance brand awareness among new customers.

“Each time we participate in events like this, the main focus is brand awareness. We want more people to recognise our presence in the industry,” she said.

She introduced the Raya In Glamz collection, which highlights modest loose cuts with stone embellishments and embroidery details, suitable for women who prioritise modest style with a touch of glamour. — Bernama