KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has been appointed Chairman of a Special Investigation Committee to look into the issue of share ownership involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, in a statement yesterday, said that the committee also comprises Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

“This committee will conduct a detailed investigation to ensure due process and fairness to the individual concerned.

“The findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Prime Minister and the relevant disciplinary authority for further consideration in accordance with established procedures,” he said.

Bloomberg had reported that Azam held shares in a financial services company based on corporate filings.

However, in a recent press conference, Azam said that his RM800,000 shareholding in the company was acquired transparently and in accordance with procedures.

He said the matter had been fully declared and that the shares, which were purchased last year, had already been disposed of within the same year. — Bernama