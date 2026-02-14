KUALA KANGSAR, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised Muslims in the country to make full use of Ramadan by striving to improve their personal conduct and character.

“Allah reminds us that this (Ramadan) is an opportunity because we are all busy and engrossed in our daily lives. So take advantage of Ramadan because (in Ramadan) every day, every night, at every moment, we are reminded to improve ourselves.

“It is not an opportunity to challenge others, to insult others, to abuse others, no. Let’s challenge ourselves, ‘am I able (to become) better than I was before Ramadan this year?’” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech at the Madani Outreach and Ihya’ Ramadan Programme with the Prime Minister at Arena Kampung Chuar, Kati in Padang Rengas near here, today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Perak Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi, and Political Secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

At today’s event, the Prime Minister also announced an allocation of RM2 million for the development of Masjid Al-Taufiqiah here.

Anwar also presented contributions of RM140,000 to 28 mosques in the Padang Rengas parliamentary constituency, RM200,000 to Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Maahad Yahyawiah, and RM60,000 to Dapur Madani. — Bernama