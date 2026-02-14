PETALING JAYA, Feb 14 — Bersatu associate wing chief Dr Chong Fat Full has reportedly said that he will also leave the party following the expulsion of 17 leaders, including deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Chong today said he would tender his resignation, adding that many state and division leaders were also expected to step down amid what he described as a possible “substantial member exodus”.

Former Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim also confirmed he had resigned as chairman of a Bersatu committee formed to strengthen party unity, saying his role had become “futile”.

Tan Lek Khang yesterday announced his resignation as Johor associate wing chief and Labis division chief, and said he was quitting the party.

Bersatu yesterday sacked 17 leaders, including four MPs, two assemblymen, 10 division chiefs and Sabah young women’s wing chief Nabila Norsahar, citing breaches of the party constitution.

Under the party constitution, those expelled may submit an appeal within 14 days.